Neighbours of Shimlas, on Roundhay Road, fear being kept awake at night by noise, if it successfully obtains a licence to serve late-night food from the city council.

Shimlas has applied for permission to sell food until 3am between Mondays and Saturdays and until 2.30am on Sunday nights.

The diner sits close to the road’s junction with Easterly Road, on the boundary between Leeds’ Harehills and Roundhay council wards.

In its application form, Shimlas insisted music would be turned off at night to minimise noise. Image: LDR/Google Street View

In its application form, Shimlas insisted music would be turned off at night to minimise noise.

A licensing hearing next week will determine the outcome of the case.

But in a written objection submitted ahead of the hearing, Labour councillor for Harehills, Arif Hussain, said he’d received “multiple complaints” from residents about the venue.

He said: “I am extremely concerned about the application.

“The noise nuisance, parking issues and potential anti-social behaviour created by late night Shimla customers is a threat to the local community and affects all local streets including Harehills Lane, Harehills Avenue and Brookfield Avenue (to the rear of Shimlas), as well as others.”

Other objections have been put forward by members of the public and by the three Labour councillors in the Roundhay ward.

A business owner in Harehills, whose name was redacted on papers released ahead of the hearing claimed “inconsiderate parking” by the diner’s customers “is having a negative effect on the area as a whole”.

They added: “Above my premises I have three flats rented out to families, who have, since the opening of Shimla’s, complained to me of anti-social behaviour in and around the area at night.”

The council’s environmental health team has also objected, stating that residents’ sleep could be disrupted by “car doors slamming” and “music from car radios”.

In his application form for the licence, Shimla’s managing director Rahat Javid said that the majority of late-night business would be “anticipated as deliveries rather than indoor customers.”

Outlining how the restaurant would be mindful of its neighbours and public safety, Mr Javid added: “Music will be switched off, especially while operating at night.

“No late-night parties will be held within the premises that may encourage the playing of music beyond the agreed time within the licence.

“All speakers will be facing internally for customers only and away from doors and external walls.