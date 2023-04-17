Kaiser Chiefs are set to perform at a variety of festivals and music events throughout the UK this summer.

The Leeds-based band released their latest single, Jealousy, on Tuesday (11 April) as part of their upcoming eighth studio album.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after their single How 2 Dance, which was released in November, however the five-piece have not revealed the name of their album just yet.

Fans will be eager to hear the new singles live at one of the many events they are performing at this summer.

Here is everything you need to know about the festivals the Kaiser Chiefs will be performing at in summer 2023, including how to get tickets…

Tunes in the Dunes - Cornwall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tunes in the Dunes is a three day music and camping festival held on Perranporth beach in Cornwall.

The festival runs from Friday, 12 May to Sunday, 14 May - with Kaiser Chiefs set to headline the main stage on Saturday, 13 May.

The Vaccines, Scouting for Girls, Ellie Sax, James Bay and tribute acts Red Hot Chilli Pipers and Fleetwood Bac will also perform on the main stage.

Adult day tickets start at £45, whilst weekend tickets start at £105 and camping tickets start at £120.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also buy tickets to a range of wellbeing sessions throughout the weekend including surfing, wild swimming and yoga.

To buy tickets for Tunes in the Dunes, visit their official website here .

Hampton Court Palace Festival - London

Hampton Court Palace Festival is a series of music events taking place in the Tudor Courtyard of Hampton Court Palace in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outdoor venue welcomes a range of acts across two weeks in June, including Tom Jones, Rick Astley, Bjorn Again and Grace Jones.

Kaiser Chiefs will take to the stage on Saturday, 10 June. The doors open at 5:30pm and the band’s set will begin at 9pm.

The festival is a seated event, with seats starting at £88 per person.

To buy tickets for Kaiser Chiefs at Hampton Court Palace Festival, visit See Tickets here .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lytham Festival - Lytham

Lytham Festival is a five day music festival held on Lytham Green in Lytham, Lancashire.

The festival runs from Wednesday, 28 June to Sunday, 2 July - with Kaiser Chiefs set to perform on Friday, 30 June.

Sting, Blondie and Germein will also perform on the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a day ticket on 30 June, prices start at £84.40, whilst tickets for the full five-days start at £272.50.

VIP upgrades and hotel packages are also available.

To buy a day ticket for Lytham Festival, visit Ticketmaster here . To buy a five-day pass, visit Ticketmaster here .

Greenwich Summer Sounds - London

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greenwich Summer Sounds is a series of live music events taking place across five days, at the Old Royal Naval College in London.

The festival runs from Tuesday, 4 July to Sunday, 8 July - with Kaiser Chiefs set to headline on Sunday, 8 July.

The View will also perform that day, whilst Black Eyed Peas and Tom Jones will headline other evenings.

For a day ticket on 8 July, prices start at £62.15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To buy a day ticket for Kaiser Chiefs at Greenwich Summer Sounds, visit See Tickets here .

Within The Walls at Ludlow Castle - Ludlow

Within The Walls is a series of live music events taking place across four days, within the walls of Ludlow Castle in Shropshire.

The festival runs from Thursday, 20 July to Sunday, 23 July - with Kaiser Chiefs set to headline on Friday, 21 July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rag’n’Bone Man, Nile Rodgers & Chic, and Bastille are set to perform on the other evenings.

For a day ticket on 21 July, prices start at £60.50.

To buy a day ticket for Kaiser Chiefs at Ludlow Castle, visit See Tickets here .

Warwick Castle - Warwick

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A series of live music events are taking place across five days at Warwick Castle in Warwickshire.

The festival runs from Thursday, 20 July to Sunday, 23 July - with Kaiser Chiefs set to headline on Saturday, 22 July.

Will Young, Rag’n’Bone Man, Nile Rodgers & Chic, and Bastille are set to perform on the other evenings.

For a day ticket on 21 July, prices start at £60.50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To buy a day ticket for Kaiser Chiefs at Warwick Castle, visit See Tickets here .

Tramlines Festival - Sheffield

Tramlines is a three day music festival held at Hillsborough Park in Sheffield, Yorkshire.

The festival runs from Friday, 21 July to Sunday, 23 July - with Kaiser Chiefs set to take to the stage Sunday, 23 July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Ashcroft, DMA’s, Circa Waves, Courteeners, Blossoms, Kate Nash, Sugababes and Professor Green will also perform over the weekend.

Adult day tickets start at £60, whilst weekend tickets start at £140.

VIP upgrades and children’s tickets are also available.

To buy tickets for Tramlines, visit See Tickets here .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kendal Calling - Lake District

Kendal Calling is a four day music and camping festival held at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District, Cumbria.

The festival runs from Thursday, 27 July to Sunday, 30 July - with Kaiser Chiefs set to perform alongside the likes of Kasabian, Royal Blood, Blossoms, Rick Astyley, Happy Mondays, Scouting for Girls and Circa Waves.

Day tickets are not available but adult weekend tickets start at £198.50, and keen festival goers can buy a £38.50 add-on ticket to be allowed entry from Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also purchase tickets to stay in a VIP campsite with hot showers, or park up your live-in vehicle at the festival.

To buy tickets for Kendal Calling, visit See Tickets here .

MotoGP - Silverstone

MotoGP Festival is a music and racing festival which takes place across three days at Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival runs from Friday, 4 August to Sunday, 6 August - with Kaiser Chiefs set to perform on the main stage on Saturday, 5 August.

Razorlight, Chase & Status and Nile Rodgers & Chic are also set to headline.

Adult weekend tickets start at £100, whilst a day ticket starts from as little as £25.

A weekend ticket includes access to viewing areas, entertainment zones and concerts as well as access to selected grandstands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To buy tickets to MotoGP, visit the official Silverstone website here .

Trentham Live - Staffordshire

Trentham Live is a series of live music events taking place across five days at the Trentham Gardens estate in Staffordshire.

The festival runs from Wednesday, 16 August to Sunday, 20 August - with Kaiser Chiefs set to perform on the main stage on Saturday, 19 August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Leeds-based band will be joined by Razorlight, whilst McFly and Olly Murs headline other evenings.

A ticket to see Kaiser Chiefs and Razorlight starts at £56, with VIP upgrades and hotel packages available.

To buy a ticket to see Kaiser Chiefs at Trentham Live, visit Ticketmaster here .

Victorious Festival - Portsmouth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victorious Festival is a three day music and camping festival held on the Southsea Seafront in Portsmouth.

The festival runs from Friday, 25 August to Sunday, 27 August - with Kaiser Chiefs set to perform on Saturday, 26 August.

Saturday will also see Kasabian, Alt-J, Kate Nash and Natalie Imbruglia take to the stage.

Adult day tickets start at £65, whilst weekend tickets start at £175 and camping tickets for the standard zone starts at £195.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for camping in family zones, accessible zones and campervan zones are also available.

To buy tickets for Victorious Festival, visit their official website here .