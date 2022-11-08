Kaiser Chiefs fans have taken to social media to complain about frontman Ricky Wilson after attending a gig at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday.

The indie rock band, founded in Leeds, took to the stage following the release of their latest single ‘How 2 Dance’ last week.

Many fans, who were eagerly anticipating their live performance at the weekend, have since taken to Twitter accusing Ricky of being “drunk” and “slurring” his words.

“What an absolute s*** show! @[email protected] tonight. Ricky Wilson was absolutely wasted. Slurring, forgetting lyrics, stumbling all over the place, repeatedly telling the crowd that he didn’t want to be there. Never seen an arena empty out early, so quickly,” one wrote.

Andrew White, Vijay Mistry, Ricky Wilson, Nicholas ‘Peanut’ Baines and Simon Rix of The Kaiser Chiefs (Getty Images)

Others have argued the Kaiser Chiefs should refund their fans because they were left “unimpressed” by Ricky’s singing.

One wrote: “I bought tickets to see @KaiserChiefs at @TheO2 from @AXS_UK last night and @Rickontour was that drunk he couldn’t perform. Which company do I speak to about a refund for not delivering what I paid for? The venue? The ticket agents? Or the artist?”

Another said: “@KaiserChiefs How can I get a refund for such a shocking performance last night, truly disappointed and quite frankly @Rickontour needs to see a docter or a rehab clinic, hope you are alright, as I say to my children I’m not angry just disappointed.”

A third commented: “@KaiserChiefs you should be ashamed of charging people for that show last night. Ricky staggering around, looking absolutely hammered and singing worse than a pub singer. You should refund your fans.”

Among the stream of fans complaining have also been those showing concern for Ricky and claiming they have been left to feel “worried” about him.

“We still had a great time. Ricky managed to get threw not what you expect just worried for him right now. He’s a lovely bloke,” one said.

Another wrote: “Love @KaiserChiefs and love Ricky. Fantastic performance at the @TheO2 on 5thNov. But really worried about Ricky xxx

A third added: “@KaiserChiefs anything to say about last-night? EVEN an apology for what we had to endure 😣.

“We all support you and are fans but this followed by Ricky announcing he didn’t even want to be there was not great. I just pray whatever was wrong with Ricky he is ok now. ❤️🤍”

Ricky Wilson of the Kaiser Chiefs performs at the F1 Live in London event at Trafalgar Square on July 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Formula 1)

The concern from fans comes just days after Ricky told NME that he would like the band to release a new album in 2023, but they are going to “make it easy” on themselves as they don’t have a time limit from a record label.

Ricky said: “It will be out when it’s brilliant. Like, label dates don’t matter any more. It’s really weird, because we’ve never really signed a [record] deal since our first deal: we just keep making records and someone puts them out.