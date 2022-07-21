Joe Lycett is heading to the First Direct in Leeds on Wednesday, September 14, as part of a major tour across the UK and Ireland.

More, More, More! How Do You Lycett? How Do You Lycett? will see Joe exploring his love of art, a passion for gardening, toying with companies on Instagram and the perils of online trolls.

Joe Lycett.

Joe has kept himself busy during the global pandemic having recently voiced his third series of hugely popular The Great British Sewing Bee, which was filmed in Leeds and watched by more than 6 million people each week.

Other dates on his tour include two stop-offs at York Barbican on Friday, April 1 and Sunday, April 3 as well as three dates at Sheffield’s City Hall from Thursday, April 14 to Saturday, April 16.