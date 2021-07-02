Joe Lycett issues statement after walking off Steph’s Packed Lunch live on air

Viewers were confused when Joe Lycett "stormed off" of Steph's Packed Lunch live on air. Photo: Channel 4

Viewers were left confused after Lycett walked off the daily talk show, which is based in Leeds Dock, on Thursday, July 1.

Earlier in the show, the Birmingham-born comedian had discussed giving up single-use plastic to help the environment.

However, when discussing Love Island later in the show, McGovern showed a picture of Lycett sat in his garden, saying he had "pimped" up his garden to make it look "more Love Island".

The presenter then pointed out a single-use plastic bottle in the photo.

She said: “Isn’t that one of the bottles you said you’d stopped using, in that picture?" to which Lycett responded: "I didn't realise I was on Newsnight, Steph".

Joe was then seen on camera removing his microphone and walking of the live set.

When the show returned from the ad break, McGovern said: "Joe Lycett was going to stick with us but he's had to leave."

However, Lycett today confirmed that the whole thing was pre-arranged.

In a statement, he said: "Some of you might’ve seen or read that I had a ‘tantrum’ on Steph’s Packed Lunch yesterday and ‘stormed off’ the show. This is absolutely true. What you might not know is: I planned the whole thing.

"Clear PET plastic bottles are widely recycled and contribute to the circular economy.

"If you put a clear PET plastic bottle in the recycling there’s a good chance it will become another clear PET plastic bottle. Coloured and in particular white PET plastic bottles are much harder to recycle.

I explained this on Thursday’s show, but later a picture with a bottle (made with white PET plastic) appeared on screen.

"Steph pointed out my apparent hypocrisy and I KICKED OFF (by ‘KICKED OFF’ I mean ‘took my mic off and left the studio’).

"All of it was planned, all of it rehearsed. Today I seeded pictures of me drinking from one of these bottles which Greg James agreed to retweet.

"The tabloids loved it - Mummy’s all over the press!

"The bottle in question? Yop.

"I risked my reputation as a jolly, affable and very-much-available chat show guest to say this as loud as I can: Yop, it’s time to stop using white PET plastic.