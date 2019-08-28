Jobs boost as The Range moves into huge empty Toys R Us store at Birstall, Leeds

Home, leisure and gardens retailer The Range has confirmed it plans to open a new superstore at Birstall Shopping Park in the autumn.

The new branch will be located on the site of the former Toys R Us and will create 80 full and part-time jobs from store to department managers and warehouse assistants to retail administrators.

Shoppers will be able to discover over 80,000 of their favourite products, including the complete Iceland Foods offering to add to the existing home, garden and leisure selection,

all under one roof.

The store will also boast a family café and a large outdoor garden centre, aiming to provide customers with a ‘one stop shop’. It will offer a large furniture department and

the amazing Christmas selection that The Range is famous for, including trees, lights, and decorations.

Founder and owner, Chris Dawson, said: “Opening a new store is always an exciting moment for the company and the Birstall, Leeds superstore is no exception”.

Mr Dawson added: “The job provision that comes with the new store should be a great boost to the local area. We hope that the people of Leeds, and the surrounding areas, will be delighted with this news”.

The store is due to open on Friday, October 25 at 9am.