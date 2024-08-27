Jill Scott visits Cleckheaton to kick off Trade Day celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Football legend Jill Scott has been in Cleckheaton to take part in Howdens’ “Champions of the Trade Day” to thank tradespeople in the area for helping to transform over 100 grassroots football club kitchens so far, as part of the Howdens Game Changer Programme.

The event, which took place on August 20, saw Jill meet customers and celebrate the 100th kitchen transformation in the initiative.

37 clubs in the region have been awarded a new kitchen so far including Marton FC, Gateshead Leam Rangers FC and Stockton Town FC. The aim of the £3M investment programme, courtesy of Howdens in partnership with England Football, is to support grassroots football with improved clubhouse facilities and bring local communities closer together.

Jill has been an ambassador of the programme for the past two years, she says: “This campaign highlights how important grassroots football clubs are to the community they are based in, helping to develop local talent and improve the confidence of players.”

Jill Scott visits Howdens Cleckheaton

“Without tradespeople willing to give up their time to help with this transformation programme, none of this would have been possible. They have been instrumental in ensuring that the clubs who have been successful in their application for a new kitchen have received one, setting them up for continued success and giving the club the chance to generate revenue and benefit the wider community.”

Jill Scott also visited depots in other towns and comments: “More than 100 kitchens have been transformed up and down the country. However, there’s still a lot of work to do, with many more needing a revamp. The Game Changer Programme has been a huge success, and many more clubs could benefit so look out for the next window of applications.”

During the “Champions of the Trade Day” at the depot on Luddite Way, tradespeople were treated to on the day deals, had the chance to meet and greet Jill, and enter a prize draw for football merchandise and stadium tour tickets.

David Sturdee, Chief Customer Officer at Howdens, adds: "Our Champions of the Trade Day has been a way for us to say thank you and celebrate the tradespeople that we work with. Howdens is only available through the trade because the trade has the know-how and craftsmanship to complete the job to the highest standard – they have also demonstrated their impact on the local communities through their support of the Game Changer Programme.”

To find out more about Howdens products, visit Howdens.com