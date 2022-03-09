Jet2 suspends all flights to Poland from Leeds Bradford Airport as war continues in Ukraine

It said "current circumstances" were behind the decision to cancel flights to Krakow between March 24 up to May 26.

Flights to Krakow with Jet2 are usually available twice a week from Leeds Bradford Airport.

A Jet2 spokesperson said: “Due to current circumstances, we have taken the decision to suspend our flights and city breaks programmes to Krakow from 24th March up to and including 26th May.

Jet2 has suspended all flights to Krakow due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Getty.

"Where customers are affected by any programme changes, we will automatically cancel their booking with a full refund.

“We are planning a phased restart to Krakow from 27th May and we will of course keep customers updated.”

Other airlines such as Buzz, a Polish subsidiary of Ryanair, still has flights for sale to Krakow and other Polish cities.

In the early hours of February 24, Russia launched a "full scale invasion" of Ukraine after weeks of diplomatic talks came to a standstill.

The Defence Secretary has warned the risk of Russian aggression against other countries is unclear, despite insisting Vladimir Putin is “contained in a cage of his own making”.

Ben Wallace told MPs that the UK is “acutely aware” of the gap via Poland and near Lithuania that separates Belarus and the Baltic coast Russian province of Kaliningrad, “which could be exploited for Russia’s purposes”, Mr Wallace said.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has advised travellers that Poland on March 2, Poland extended a law limiting access until June 30 to areas close to the Belarusian border (areas within approximately 3 kilometres of the border) in parts of Podlaskie and Lubelskie Voivodeships.

The United Nations said that as of March 8, Poland has taken in 1,294,903 Ukranian refugees.