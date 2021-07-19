Jet2 flying to more than 40 quarantine-free destinations from today

Dubrovnik.

It now means fully vaccinated customers - and children travelling with them who are under 18) can now fly to over 40 quarantine-free destinations this summer from across ten UK bases.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2 com and Jet2holidays, said: “Today marks a big step up for our award-winning operation, as we are now operating flights and holidays to over 40 quarantine-free destinations. Feedback from customers and independent travel agents has been telling us for some time that there is enormous pent-up demand from holidaymakers looking to get away this summer, so it is fantastic to see full aircraft taking customers away to their favourite sunshine destinations.

“With fantastic deals available right now, a wide choice of sunshine hotspots, the best hotels and rooms to choose from and a track record for delivering industry-leading customer service, there is no better time for customers to book that holiday they have been dreaming of.

"We look forward to welcoming more customers back onboard this summer and giving them the holiday they deserve.”

More than 60 flights are departing from Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester, and Newcastle Airports.

Flights took off to sunshine hotspots including the Balearic Islands (Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca), Canary Islands (Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura), Spain, (Malaga and Alicante), Portugal (Faro (Algarve) and Madeira) and Greece (Corfu, Zante, Kos, Rhodes, Crete (Heraklion) and Kefalonia), as customers looked to make the most of quarantine-free travel this summer and enjoy a much-needed holiday.

The firm will also recommence quarantine-free flights and holidays later this week to Dubrovnik and Split from Leeds Bradford Airport after Croatia was recently added to the Green List.

Jet2.com is continuing to follow the current CAA guidelines and regulations, including the use of face masks at airports and onboard flights. More on this policy can be found here: https://www.jet2.com/en/flights/safe-travel/our-face-mask-policy

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com

