Jeremy Kyle Show axing welcomed by Wakefield woman after her own 'awful' experience

A Wakefield woman has welcomed the decision to axe The Jeremy Kyle Show after her own 'awful' experiences with the programme's producers.

The morning ITV show was scrapped this week following the death of a recent guest, raising questions about the treatment of those who appeared.

The woman, who lives in Agbrigg but does not want to be named, agreed to take part in another short-lived reality TV show last year which involved crew members who also worked on The Jeremy Kyle Show.

And the 29-year-old said it left a sour taste in her mouth.

She said: "It felt like they just wanted to rile you up and tell you what you should say, just to start arguments.

"It was awful, it felt like they wanted you to slag someone off, when the whole point of the show I was on was to to try and sort out problems.

"They just wanted to make it more interesting TV.

"I'm not surprised (that Jeremy Kyle has been axed).

"These people going on there are vulnerable and need help, they should not be going on there to be screamed at. The way they were spoken to was quite awful."

Many who volunteered to appear on the The Jeremy Kyle Show did so to help resolve personal problems, but would often be shouted at by host Jeremy Kyle as the studio audience cheered.

MPs and broadcasting regulators are now looking into the care of participants in reality and factual TV shows.