Japanese knotweed, an invasive plant that could destroy your home, has been found in a number of areas around Leeds and West Yorkshire, latest figures have revealed. As the plants summer growth period draws to a close, invasive plant specialist Environet has analysed the latest data from its live online tracker to reveal this year’s Japanese knotweed hotspots.

Through use of the interactive Exposed: The Japanese Knotweed heatmap, users can enter their postcode to discover the number of verified knotweed sightings within a 4km radius, with hotspots highlighted in yellow, orange or, in the worst cases, red. They can also add sightings by uploading a photo to be verified by experts.

Nic Seal, founder of Environet, said: “Vigilance is the best way to protect your property from the risks posed by Japanese knotweed. Make sure you know what knotweed looks like and how it differs from other common garden weeds like ivy and bindweed, so you can keep an eye out for it in your garden and neighbourhood.

Japanese knotweed, an invasive plant that could destroy your home, has been found in a number of areas around Leeds. Pictures: Adobe Stock/Environet

“Knotweed is easily identifiable during summer, but as we head through the autumn and into winter, the above-ground growth dies back and it becomes much harder to spot. It’s also easier to conceal, so anyone viewing a property to buy should be extra careful. There are lots of horror stories out there but the with professional help, knotweed can be successfully treated and a property’s value can be largely restored.”

According to the interactive heatmap there have been 40 reported knotweed occurrences within 4km of Leeds Station, 66 reported knotweed occurrences within 4km of Headingley Stadium and 23 reported knotweed occurrences within 4km of Elland Road.

Tackling knotweed costs the UK economy nearly £250 million a year and homeowners are one of the groups most at risk – not only from potential damage to their property, outbuildings and gardens, which can be costly to repair, but also from legal risks arising from encroachment or when properties are sold.