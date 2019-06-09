Japanese cultural festival takes place in Leeds market

Have your say

Shoppers at Kirkgate Market in Leeds were treated to a taste of the orient for the return of the Sakura Japanese Cultural Festival.

Special pop-up experiences on the day were available to shoppers including the chance to try on a Kimono, enjoy traditional Japanese tea, sweets and snacks and try some Sake and look at the art of calligraphy.

Leeds University students Helena da Costa, Louisa Luong and Mia Huffman dress in traditional Japanese kimono's at the third Sakura Japanese Cultural Festival, a special pop-up experience in Leeds Market on 8 June 2019

There were performances on the day in the event space of traditional music from Okinawa and demonstrations of Yosakoi, a traditional Japanese dance.

It was organised by Japanese people living in the city.

Leeds University students Helena da Costa, Louisa Luong and Mia Huffman, who helped to organise the event, dressed in traditional Japanese kimono dresses.

They said it had given people a chance to learn more about Japan and the culture and were delighted with the reaction.

Sakura (meaning cherry blossom) is a celebration of all things Japanese.