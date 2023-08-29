The parents of a young Leeds United fan who suffered a heart attack on holiday say they are “overwhelmed” by the generosity of strangers.

Jack Caine, 13, was out walking with his parents in Majorca when he fell to the ground suffering a cardiac arrest. The teenager is now in an intensive care unit at the Son Espasse Hospital in the Spanish resort with his parents Michelle Thornton and Antony Caine by his bedside.

His lungs are not strong enough for him to breath on his own and he is awaiting surgery. Their travel insurance claim was declined on the basis of Jack having a pre-existing heart murmur. While his medical bills are covered, it will cost around £30,000 to fly Jack home and his dad set up a Go Fund Me page in a desperate bid for help.

The family, of Thorton, near Blackpool, have now surpassed that target and say they are “overwhelmed” by everyone’s generosity.

Jack is currently in the Intensive Care Unit at Son Espasse Hospital in Majorca and is awaiting surgery (Photos by Michelle Thornton/Antony Caine)

Jack's heartbroken mum previously told the Blackpool Gazette that his heart being bigger than a normal person’s has never caused him any issues until now.

She said: “We flew out to Majorca on August 11 and on the Saturday for our first full day Jack was in the pool with no problems.

"We had some lunch and then we all went for a walk and Jack just slumped to the ground. Luckily people rushed from all over to help.

"Since he was a baby he has always had an uneven heart rhythm and has had check ups at Alder Hey Children's Hospital supervision.

"His heart has never worked a normal way but it has never stopped him doing anything. He is your typical teenager, a chatterbox and a big softie who is a massive Leeds United fan.”

In an update posted today, Anthony said Jack’s first operation is scheduled for Thursday, and they are in the process of arranging Jack’s transfer back to the UK.