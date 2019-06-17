ITV criticised for planning new ‘Jeremy Kyle-style’ show weeks after it was axed

The Jeremy Kyle Show was recently cancelled after a former guest died after appearing on the programme.

But ITV researchers are now on the search for serial cheaters - and victims of cheating - to take part in a new entertainment show.

This show is set to be a ‘Jeremy Kyle-style’ production, despite the controversial programme’s sudden cancellation.

‘Are you sleeping with a married man?’

The casting adverts for the new show were posted on social media, and ask anyone who has been involved in an affair to get in touch.

One reads, “Are you sleeping with a married man?”

It goes on, “ITV are looking for people who are open to talk about their love lives to take part in an exciting new entertainment show.”

Another post explains that the new show will be a “celebrity panel/debate show”, but assures potential participants that “all contact is confidential”.

The production team hopes to hear from those “who have cheated, people who are cheating, the other woman/man, a serial victim of cheating, couples in open relationships [or] a couple who survived an affair.”

Controversial TV

The Jeremy Kyle Show was taken off air after guest, Steven Dymond, died following allegedly failing a lie detector test to decide whether or not he had been unfaithful.

News of the upcoming new show sparked an unwelcome response, with some believing that a programme so similarly controversial The Jeremy Kyle Show should not be allowed.

Kevin McCarthy - the brother of another man who died four months after appearing on The Jeremy Kyle Show - said to The Daily Mirror, “How can these shows be allowed? I would not expect anything at all similar to be on TV.”

Labour MP Rosena Allin-Khan also expressed her views regarding this new show, adding, “I would want extreme caution to be exercised when considering another TV ­programme.

“TV channels need to put ­people before ratings.”

MPs are now set to hold an inquiry into reality TV, investigating how reality TV programmes care for their contestants in the wake of the Jeremy Kyle Show scandal, as well as the sudden deaths of contestants on ITV’s Love Island.

Representatives of the channel said that the recent casting call was part of their constant research and development of new shows.