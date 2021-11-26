The call comes as shop owners prepare for tomorrow's Black Friday trading.

Black Friday which originated in the US refers to the Friday directly following the US holiday of Thanksgiving. On this day, many offline and online shops offer their products at high discounts to customers. Often opening early in the morning.

Black Friday, which originated in the United States, provides shoppers with discounted goods. Picture: James Hardisty.

But as shop owners continue to pick up the pieces after being devastated by the impacts of lockdown one Morley shop owner spoke out against the idea.

"We have lost so many to online and Black Friday has just made things worse because people just hang on for it which makes the whole of November quiet." Sam of Morley's Cadeaux store told the YEP "Some people are still scared to come out so instead just shop online and we are here just hanging on by the skin of our teeth and trying to get through it."

These thoughts were echoed by Zachary the store manager of Morley High Street's Scope.

"There have been quite a few small businesses that have been forced to shutdown and seeing them struggle it's a bit depressing really," he said "and Black Friday just doesn't really help and is more of an online thing these days."

Sam's Cadeaux on Morley High Street is beautifully decked out ahead of the approaching festive season. Picture: JPI Media.

Hundreds of millions were pumped into the local high street trade following the impact of lockdown and Morley town councillor Terry Grayshon was keen to express the importance of local high streets.

"Just remember Amazon and eBay don't provide the raffle prizes for your schools at fundraising events that's the local businesses on the high street." he explained "We need to support them and particularly on Black Friday and in the build up to Christmas.

"Particularly after Covid, local businesses need the help and support of their local communities now more than ever."

This isn't the first time that local leaders have spoke out in support of local business with Coun James Lewis, Leader of Leeds City Council, expressing the importance of doing so in an exclusive interview with the YEP last month.

"Whether it's a shop on the local high street or a stall on Leeds market, it really will make a difference in ensuring that we have a strong and diverse economy moving forwards." he said.

For local shop owners like Sam it is more important than ever that shopper think locally rather than funding online giants.

"We depend on footfall," she said "We depend on people coming out and coming into the shops. People need to shop local because if the shops die then the town dies and if the town dies then house prices go down and I don't think people realise that.