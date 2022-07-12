The Baton, which has made its way around dozens of countries around the world, arrived in Millennium Square this evening to rapturous applause.

It was carried by Leeds Olympic gold medallists Alistair and Jonny Brownlee - both of whom grew up in Horsforth.

The Brownlee Brothers, centre, along with members of the Class Dynamix choir.

Leeds played host to the baton earlier in the late afternoon, as it went through Leeds Dock, before a route along Park Row, City Square, Boar Lane, Briggate, The Headrow and Cookridge Street, arriving at its final destination on the stage on Millennium Square at around 6.45pm.

It was carried by Sneha Daga, Daniel Walker, Peter McGouran, Rifhat Malik, Katy Hopkinson, Jonathan Brownlee and Alistair Brownlee.

The crowd were also treated to a performance of kid's choir Class Dynamix, as well as music from Back Chat Brass.

Speaking on stage shortly after arriving, Alistair Brownlee told the crowd: "There is nothing as special as hearing the crowd cheering you on in your home country, whether that is in London for the Olympics or in Glasgow for the Commonwealth Games.

"They have always been the best memories I take away from elite sports. They are made fantastic for the crowds cheering them on.

"I've never carried a baton before, so it's a great honour to be chosen to do it in my home city of Leeds."

His brother Jonny added: "The best moments of my career have been racing in Leeds

"The Commonwealth Games are amazing. In Glasgow in 2014 it was amazing. To be able to compete is super special."

Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Robert Gettings said: "It's fantastic that the baton has gone though 71 different countries, and there is nowhere better for it to come back than Leeds."