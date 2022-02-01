'It was scary how fast it spread': Leeds family left devastated after fire destroys disabled child's summer house

The fire, which police believe was started 'maliciously', ripped through gardens in Sandgate Terrace, Kippax, on Sunday evening.

Speaking to the YEP, James Glossop and his wife Samantha explained how a quiet night on the couch turned into a devastating blaze.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Going to investigate James was expecting a small blaze but instead found that the entire back of the garden was on fire. Picture: Tony Johnson.

"We had the curtains drawn and were just watching tv and next thing I know the neighbour is banging on the door." he said. "I went to the door and they just said 'do you know your garden's on fire?'."

James going to investigate and expecting a small blaze instead found that the entire back of the garden was on fire.

"It was scary how fast it spread. When we first went out it was just the end fence panels that were on fire but you could see it slowly creeping from one fence panel to the next and to the next." James said.

"We threw a fence panel out so that it had a break and would stop naturally then did the same for next door. Before we knew it four, five neighbours were round to help and make sure we were ok. It's quite a close community around here."

Before and after the fire which has been ruled as arson. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Fire appliances from Garforth and Castleford both responded to the call with crews dropping hose reels to put it out.

"We went back round this morning and everything is just completely gone. It even spread to the garage." Samantha explained.

The family, whose son is wheelchair bound, had been building a flat access, wheelchair accessible summer house and sensory garden before the winter months delayed the project.

"We had it all painted when the winter hit in November so we were going to pick it back up again when the weather imrpoved in Spring but sadly we never got that far." James said.

"We had a summer house, a shed and a brick garage but the sheds and decking order are just completely gone but the fire got into the brick garage too so everything inside just burst into flames."

The fire is believed to have started around Sunday teatime with the Fire Brigade ruling it as arson.

The Police and family are now calling for any witnesses who may be able to help them in their inquiries to come forward.

"The actions of whoever has done this is out of order." read a police statement. "If you have any CCTV and live in the area, can you please check it around teatime."

Calls are confidential and anyone with information is being encouraged to contact police on their 101 number and by quoting crime ref 13220054202.