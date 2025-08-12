A “very proud” Indian restaurant in Wetherby has picked up an prestigious award in the 14th English Curry Awards.

Bengal Lounge Wetherby received the award for Outstanding Achievement in the Local Restaurant of the Year 2025 category in an event presented by Oceanic Awards which shines a spotlight on the remarkable talents and dedication of individuals and establishments within the curry industry.

Speaking after the ceremony yesterday, Monday, at the Eastside Rooms in Birmingham, the restaurant’s delighted owner Bhoktiar Hussain said: “We are overjoyed that our Indian restaurant has won a prize in the honourable English Curry Awards 2025.

"It means the world to us.”

The Bengal Lounge Wetherby restaurant’s delighted owner Bhoktiar Hussain receives the award in the 14th English Curry Awards. (Picture contributed)

The Bengal Lounge was ups against finalists representing the crème de la crème of English curry industry in a national showcase of the unrivalled skills and creativity of chefs, restaurateurs, and takeaway services.

The restaurant’s owner said, without the commitment, enthusiasm, and labour of the Wetherby restaurant’s "incredible team”, from the kitchen to the front of house, their accomplishment would not have been possible.

"Our chef and business partner deserve special recognition for their skill and dedication in creating Bengal Lounge into what it is today,” said Bhoktiar Hussain.

"Above all, we would want to sincerely thank our amazing customers, whose unwavering love, support, and commitment have been the key to our success.

"You deserve this award as much as we do.”

Located at 31 High Street in Wetherby, the Bengal Lounge restaurant serves a flavourful selection of Indian and Bangladeshi dishes, offering a culinary journey through South Asia via sit-in, takeaway or delivery.

It’s not the first award that the Bengal Lounge has won in recent times.

The pride of Yorkshire, the Bengal Lounge has earned its reputation as one of the top Indian restaurants in the region for its mouth-watering menu and takeaway service

In February 2024 the much-loved restaurant won Highly Commended in the Nation’s Curry Awards having won Best of Yorkshire the previous year.

In January 2025 it also picked up a Tripadvisor's Travellers' Choice Award after receiving a five-star rating from 321 reviews from customers.

For more information, visit: https://www.bengalloungewetherby.co.uk/