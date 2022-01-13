Is Marvel's new Secret Invasion with Samuel L Jackson going to be filmed in Halifax's Piece Hall?

Halifax's Piece Hall could be about to feature on screens across the globe

The Piece Hall will shut between Monday, January 24 and Monday, January 31 for filming of what is understood to be Jambalaya.

According to a number of online sources, that is the working title for Marvel's much-anticipated series Secret Invasion, starring Hollywood legend Samuel Jackson

Other stars rumoured to be appearing include The Crown's Olivia Coleman and Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke.

Filming of Secret Invasion officially began last Autumn in London.

The series will be aired on Disney Plus.

From January 21, there will be road closures in place around The Piece Hall and the filming team will be preparing the area for filming, including setting up large lighting frames and rigs.

Businesses inside the Piece Hall will be shut while filming is taking place from January 24, and there will be no access to The Piece Hall.

There will be 260 members of cast and extras plus 200 members of crew involved in the project.

The Piece Hall and its businesses will be open as usual from Tuesday, February 1.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “We can confirm that The Piece Hall will be closed while filming takes place between January 24 and.