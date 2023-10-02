Leeds news you can trust since 1890
International Rabbit Day: We asked Leeds pet owners to show us pictures of their bunnies and the results are TOO CUTE

Warning, this article may cause cuteness overload.
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 13:38 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 13:39 BST

Rabbits make great pets, they are sociable, full of energy and are filled with affection.

International Rabbit Day was celebrated on Saturday, September 30 and to celebrate we asked our readers to share photos of their pet rabbits with us.

We received so many adorable photos but we have put together the very cutest in this photo gallery – click through to see some adorable pet bunnies.

Becky Claire Norris said: "Spud and Flopsy, they are Mini Lops."

Becky Claire Norris said: "Spud and Flopsy, they are Mini Lops." Photo: Becky Claire Norris

Emma Hallett said: "This is Chewie he is a Lionhead Lop, he is very inquisitive, at times naughty, and he makes us laugh with his zoomies, binkies and flops, he loves having head rubs and his ears massaged."

Emma Hallett said: "This is Chewie he is a Lionhead Lop, he is very inquisitive, at times naughty, and he makes us laugh with his zoomies, binkies and flops, he loves having head rubs and his ears massaged." Photo: Emma Hallett

Jen Smith shared this photo of her rabbit Pebbles, a Netherland Dwarf.

Jen Smith shared this photo of her rabbit Pebbles, a Netherland Dwarf. Photo: Jen Smith

Faye Cawood said: "This little monster is Nugget the mini lop. He is the best pet because even though he isn’t much bigger than a shoe he thinks he runs the house."

Faye Cawood said: "This little monster is Nugget the mini lop. He is the best pet because even though he isn’t much bigger than a shoe he thinks he runs the house." Photo: Faye Cawood

