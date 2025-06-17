An inspiring blind Leeds man has spoken of the benefits of cold water swimming to his mental health as he gets ready to take on a mammoth challenge.

Paul Davis, 51, from Chapel Allerton, will swim for three hours straight in open water when he takes part in The British Long Distance Swimming Association's ‘Swim to the Sunset’ event at Coniston Water in the Lake District on June 28.

Mr Davis has been blind from birth and started open water swimming regularly around Leeds last year. Like many others he soon found that it offered significant physical health benefits and improved his emotional wellbeing.

Paul Davis, a blind swimmer from Chapel Allerton, with his coach Karen Purdey ahead of his long-distance cold water swimming challenge in the Lake District | Handout

Mr Davis is no stranger to the water though. When he was growing up in Bristol he became a keen swimmer at the age of seven while at a school for the visually impaired.

In 1990, when he was 16, Mr Davis represented Britain at the World Championships and won gold in the 400 metre freestyle and three silver medals in relay, backstroke and breaststroke.

He said: “I had a really good teacher and it was just one of those things - I was good at it so it gave me confidence.”

After stopping competitive swimming to focus on his studies in Leeds, where he has stayed ever since, Mr Davis discovered the benefits of cold water swimming during the coronavirus years and made it a regular practice last May.

He said: “At the time, I was struggling with my mental health and my great pal Phil suggested I try it out. I really enjoyed it.

“I think it’s a mixture of things that bring about the benefits like the exercise, fresh air and the cold water all working to release dopamine in your brain.”

Paul Davis became a regular cold water swimmer in May 2024 and has been training for the upcoming 'Swim To The Sunset' event at spots across Leeds. | Handout

Mr Davis was set on the idea of taking part in an open water swimming event and met his friend Joanne Smith through a Facebook group called ‘Blind Swim Buddies’. He then met swimming coach Karen Purdy, who has been helping him train for ‘Swim To The Sunset’ by holding regular sessions around Leeds.

He said: “Although I'd dipped in and out of cold water swimming before, I soon found that I'd taken to it like a duck to water and wanted the challenge of completing an open water event.

“I enlisted the help of Joanne and have never looked back since.

“My mental and physical health have improved immeasurably, and I now take cold showers each morning, even in winter, to get the cold water buzz.”

Karen will join Paul for the event in a kayak and will provide directions and advice with him through a bone-conduction radio receiver that will be attached to the back of his head.

Funding for the device, as well as travel to the event and a changing robe, was raised through a GoFundMe page that received over £1,000 in donations.

Ms Purdy said:"Paul’s trust, determination, and dedication to learn and develop is wonderful to be around. I feel very honoured to be his coach.

“Paul is teaching me so much, my communication is much more focused.”

The remaining funds will go towards mental health charity Mind, and Mr Davis said he’s already looking forward to taking part in the next open water swimming challenge.

He said: “Although I am an accomplished indoor swimmer, open water swimming is a totally different ball game, for so many reasons.

“I'm very much embracing the challenge of seeing how far I can swim in three hours in open water and I feel this is exactly the challenge that I'm looking for.”