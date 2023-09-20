An inspirational Leeds teacher is preparing to scale the country’s highest peak to raise money for charity and raise awareness of non-smoking lung cancer during her own battle with the disease.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Natasha Loveridge is due to climb Scafell Pike, in the Lake District National Park, on Saturday, September 23 to raise money for Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation.

The mum-of-two will be joined by more than 50 people from across the UK during her challenge. Among them are eight people with stage four epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) positive lung cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natasha, a primary school teacher from Guiseley, was diagnosed with EGFR-positive lung cancer in December 2022 and received the news that it was terminal the following month.

Natasha Loveridge, centre, is taking on Scafell Pike with 50 friends, family and cancer patients to raise money for charity and raise awareness of non-smoking lung cancer.

She has since devoted her time to increasing knowledge of the EGFR-positive mutation – most often found in non-smoking young women such as Natasha – and to raise money for charities.

Money raised from the upcoming hike will also be going to EGFR Positive UK, a patient-driven charity where Natasha holds a trustee position.

Natasha said: “I am amazed by the backing we have received, with more than £4,000 already raised for the two charities. I hope people will continue to help by visiting my JustGiving page and making a donation if they can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, raising awareness of non-smoking lung cancer and encouraging people to see their doctor if they feel they may have early symptoms – I had a squeakiness in my chest and a strange cough – is the other critically important reason we are doing this.