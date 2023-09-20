Inspirational Leeds teacher with terminal cancer to climb nation's highest peak at Scafell Pike
Natasha Loveridge is due to climb Scafell Pike, in the Lake District National Park, on Saturday, September 23 to raise money for Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation.
The mum-of-two will be joined by more than 50 people from across the UK during her challenge. Among them are eight people with stage four epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) positive lung cancer.
Natasha, a primary school teacher from Guiseley, was diagnosed with EGFR-positive lung cancer in December 2022 and received the news that it was terminal the following month.
She has since devoted her time to increasing knowledge of the EGFR-positive mutation – most often found in non-smoking young women such as Natasha – and to raise money for charities.
Money raised from the upcoming hike will also be going to EGFR Positive UK, a patient-driven charity where Natasha holds a trustee position.
Natasha said: “I am amazed by the backing we have received, with more than £4,000 already raised for the two charities. I hope people will continue to help by visiting my JustGiving page and making a donation if they can.
“However, raising awareness of non-smoking lung cancer and encouraging people to see their doctor if they feel they may have early symptoms – I had a squeakiness in my chest and a strange cough – is the other critically important reason we are doing this.
“I am proud that eight of us with stage four EGFR positive lung cancer will be there on Saturday, determined to do our very best to get to the top.”