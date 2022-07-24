Inspirational 23-year-old graduates and wins prize for highest grade with her three children by her side

Caitlin Owens was awarded the Wheeler Memorial Fund Prize for achieving the best final year grade on her Sociology course at the University of Leeds.

Determined Caitlin has juggled parenting, a job and her studies at the same time over the past three years - battling through the Covid pandemic to complete her degree.

On Thursday, she graduated with her children Alfie, 5, Logan, 3 and one-year-old River by her side cheering her on.

Caitlin Owens was cheered on by her family at her graduation on Thursday

Caitlin had her first child at the age of 17 and continued her A Level studies before continuing on to the University of Leeds.

She has since had two more children with husband Philip and is expecting a fourth child in October.

Speaking to the YEP following her graduation, Caitlin said her son Alfie told her he was "so proud".

She said she had really enjoyed completing her degree and now dreams of a future in the Probation Service after starting employment during her studies.

Caitlin Owens with her daughter River

"Alfie got a certificate at school recently", Caitlin said.

"So I told him mummy is going to get one too.

"He gets it, he told me he was proud of me."

Caitlin worked for a charity during her studies before becoming a Probation Services Officer.

Caitlin Owens with her husband

She said the University of Leeds was very supportive of her situation and she has managed to juggle her hectic lifestyle in order to complete her studies.

Caitlin, from Shipley, was astounded when she found out about the prize - given for the highest academic performance in the year.

"I honestly thought I would get a third or just get through it", she explained.

"I couldn't believe it.

Caitlin Owens at her graduation

"It is a huge deal for me and means a lot."

Caitlin said she was determined to complete her degree for her whole family.

However, she said she took particular personal pride in working alongside her studies - saying it was "something for myself".

Caitlin only deferred a small selection of modules in her final year despite being pressed to defer more due to her situation.

"It was so rewarding going through the process.

"I was happy to do the modules."

On Thursday, Caitlin graduated in a grand ceremony at the University of Leeds.

All three of her children were in attendance in the audience.

Caitlin said she had huge support from her family throughout her studies.

"They have always stood by me", Caitlin said

In a letter to the YEP, her dad Greg said: " My daughter, Caitlin Owens, had a baby just before her 18th birthday but continued with her A Level studies and won a place at Leeds University.

"Meanwhile she is establishing herself in a career with the Probation Service.