Leeds urban explorer goes inside eerie derelict club where Full Monty was filmed
The working men's club where the cast of The Full Monty bared all for the film’s iconic final scene now lies derelict - despite hopes a reboot would breathe new life into it.
Shiregreen Club was used as the filming location for one the most famous scenes in British cinema at the end of the 1997 blockbuster.
But as the the original cast reprised their roles for a reboot 25 years on, eerie photos taken inside the club show it lying abandoned and run down.
It has almost been frozen in time since its developers called last orders on it in 2018 and earlier this year it was gutted by a blaze.
Newspapers, comic books and even a pair of glasses have been left behind in the abandoned boozer in Sheffield, South Yorks.
Film fan and urban explorer Kyle, from Leeds, West Yorks., snuck into the pub, which was gutted by fire earlier this year, to document its current state.
And he couldn't resist getting on stage to emulate lovable rogue Gaz Schofield, played by Robert Carlyle, and his troupe of amateur strippers on the pub's stage.