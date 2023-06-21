Leeds urban explorer goes inside eerie derelict club where Full Monty was filmed

The working men's club where the cast of The Full Monty bared all for the film’s iconic final scene now lies derelict - despite hopes a reboot would breathe new life into it.

Shiregreen Club was used as the filming location for one the most famous scenes in British cinema at the end of the 1997 blockbuster.

But as the the original cast reprised their roles for a reboot 25 years on, eerie photos taken inside the club show it lying abandoned and run down.

It has almost been frozen in time since its developers called last orders on it in 2018 and earlier this year it was gutted by a blaze.

Newspapers, comic books and even a pair of glasses have been left behind in the abandoned boozer in Sheffield, South Yorks.

Film fan and urban explorer Kyle, from Leeds, West Yorks., snuck into the pub, which was gutted by fire earlier this year, to document its current state.

And he couldn't resist getting on stage to emulate lovable rogue Gaz Schofield, played by Robert Carlyle, and his troupe of amateur strippers on the pub's stage.

The Shiregreen Club as it used to look back before it was abandoned.

Kyle said: "I'd seen there was a reboot of the Full Monty, I knew it was filmed in Sheffield, but I wondered if there was anywhere used in the film that was abandoned.

"I came across the social club which was used in the final scene, but I'd never seen any pictures of it since it closed.

"When I got inside, I didn't know what to expect, but it was amazing, it has the stage area, the bar, three massive pool tables in the room.