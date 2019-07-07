Ink-redible photos from the Leeds Tattoo Expo at the first direct Arena

The annual event held at the first direct Arena draws hundreds, with stalls, quirky entertainment such as fire breathing, and of course, tattoo artists ready to showcase their talents.

1. Leeds Tattoo Expo 2019 Tattoo artist Inky Joe, from Norwich. James Hardisty jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Leeds Tattoo Expo 2019 Tattoo artist Inky Joe, from Norwich, working on subject Georgia Burrows who had a design inked on her left cheek. James Hardisty jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Tattoo artist Inky Joe, from Norwich. Artist Craigy Tatts, working on Glynn Wright James Hardisty jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Tattoo artist Inky Joe, from Norwich. A woman gets a tattoo on her left arm at the expo on Sunday. James Hardisty jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more