Ink-redible photos from the Leeds Tattoo Expo at the first direct Arena
Tattoo-lovers got inked up at the Leeds Tattoo Expo over the weekend.
The annual event held at the first direct Arena draws hundreds, with stalls, quirky entertainment such as fire breathing, and of course, tattoo artists ready to showcase their talents.
1. Leeds Tattoo Expo 2019
Tattoo artist Inky Joe, from Norwich.
2. Leeds Tattoo Expo 2019
Tattoo artist Inky Joe, from Norwich, working on subject Georgia Burrows who had a design inked on her left cheek.
3. Tattoo artist Inky Joe, from Norwich.
Artist Craigy Tatts, working on Glynn Wright
4. Tattoo artist Inky Joe, from Norwich.
A woman gets a tattoo on her left arm at the expo on Sunday.
