Leeds tattoo expo

Ink-redible photos from the Leeds Tattoo Expo at the first direct Arena

Tattoo-lovers got inked up at the Leeds Tattoo Expo over the weekend.

The annual event held at the first direct Arena draws hundreds, with stalls, quirky entertainment such as fire breathing, and of course, tattoo artists ready to showcase their talents.

Tattoo artist Inky Joe, from Norwich.

1. Leeds Tattoo Expo 2019

Tattoo artist Inky Joe, from Norwich, working on subject Georgia Burrows who had a design inked on her left cheek.

Artist Craigy Tatts, working on Glynn Wright

A woman gets a tattoo on her left arm at the expo on Sunday.

