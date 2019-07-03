Injured cat cruelly abandoned with four kittens in Leeds building yard

An injured cat has been saved from a building yard near Leeds where it was found cruelly abandoned with four kittens.

Leeds Cat Rescue were called to the Jewson building supply store in Castleford this week, after workers spotted the cat with its kittens.

The cat, which has been named Briony, had an infected tail and was found to be FIV positive, a toxic virus that resembles HIV in humans.

She needs considerable treatment and her four kittens will also have to be tested for FIV.

Leeds Cat Rescue said: "The guys at Jewsons are lovely bunch and were desperate for her to get help and her kittens.

"Briony will have caught FIV from a tom cat while mating, because whoever had this beautiful girl chose not to spay her.

"That person is directly responsible for all the pain and suffering she has/is enduring now.

"Briony has a long road ahead but we're hopeful we can get her back to health and find her a wonderful home with a long life ahead of her."