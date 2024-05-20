Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds woman has welcomed the findings of an inquiry into the infected blood scandal, that detailed an “appalling” cover-up of what has been described as the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.

Louise Edwards, from Churwell, was just 12-years-old when her dad died. He was one of around 30,000 people who are believed to have been infected with HIV by imported blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.

Today (May 20), an inquiry identified a “catalogue of systemic failures” by the NHS and successive governments in addressing the implications of the disaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Edwards, 50, who lost her father as a result of the infected blood scandal, has welcomed the findings of an inquiry into the disaster. Photo: Simon Hulme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its final report, which was more than 2,000 pages long, described an “attitude of denial” about the risks of imported blood products that were being used to treat haemophilia.

The inquiry also investigated the way victims of the scandal and their families were treated in the years after the disaster, finding yet more failures including the “repeated use” of defensive and inaccurate lines, such as the argument that patients received “the best treatment available”.

In a damning indictment of the NHS, inquiry chair Sir Brian Langstaff said that most infections “would have been prevented if patient safety had been paramount throughout”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the report, Louise said: “We’ve had the answers we were looking for. It was a cover-up. We were lied to. We were told that people were given the best treatment available – and that was a lie.”

The inquiry was asked to explore whether there was any evidence of a cover-up by the authorities. Inquiry chair Sir Brian Langstaff confirmed that there was, using the term "hiding the truth". He added that there were elements of "downright deception", including the destroying of documents.

Jack Edwards, a foreman at the former John Collier clothing warehouse on Kirkstall Road, was one of thousands who died as a result of infected blood products. Photo: Simon Hulme.

Attending the inquiry in London today, Louise brought with her a photo of her father, Jack Edwards, a foreman at the former John Collier clothing warehouse on Kirkstall Road.

He had haemophilia and was treated at home with Factor VIII injections, which had been imported into the country from the US. The product was made by pooling plasma from tens of thousands of donors, but could quickly become contaminated if just one of those people was carrying a virus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Factor VIII was made by pooling plasma from tens of thousands of donors, but could quickly become contaminated if just one of those people was carrying a virus. Photo: Factor 8.

Louise, 50, said: “I have my dad’s name tattooed on my wrist. Wherever I go, he is with me in spirit.”

This afternoon, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologised in the House of Commons on behalf of the current and former governments. He said that the report highlighted an "appalling truth - the NHS failed". He said he was “truly sorry” for the handling of the disaster and that full details of a compensation scheme would be announced tomorrow (May 21).

Families affected by the disaster had been told last week that it was likely an apology would be offered. Louise said: “It feels half-hearted. There could have been an apology months or even years ago. Will he back up his words with actions?”

She said she wanted to see the report’s recommendations implemented in full.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most affecting part of the day, according to Louise, was the moment inquiry chair Sir Brian Langstaff received a standing ovation after he made his closing remarks.

She said: “He wouldn’t take any credit for the work that has been done. He said the words in the report were ours. But I personally cannot thank him enough.”

Sir Brian’s remarks were followed by a service at Westminster’s Central Hall, in which those affected by the tragedy shared their stories.

It concluded with a choir performance of Emily Sandé’s ‘Read All About It’, which has been adopted as an anthem by campaigners.