Indian restaurants in Leeds pledge to give away thousands of free meals to elderly and homeless
Two Indian restaurants in Leeds have been praised across social media after they pledged to give away thousands of meals to the elderly, homeless and lonely on Christmas day.
Nawaz on Austhorpe Road and Mumtaz on Chadwick Street have both offered to give out free meals for people to enjoy as Christmas Dinner.
Last year, Mumtaz handed out more than 1,500 meals in a similar offer.
"We know there is a demand and need to help", Asad Arif Customer & Business Relations Manager, told the YEP.
"Inspired by Marcus Rashford we have just released a post that we will also do our bit to help on Christmas Day by giving out free meals for people to enjoy as Christmas Dinner."
There is no need to sign up for a free meal at Mumtaz - they will be given out from 2pm to 4pm on the day and can be collected from reception.
"The meals will be prepared before and more can be made if more people turn up", Asad added.
Sajid Ali - restaurant manager at Nawaz - said their business will also be giving out free meals.
These will be for the elderly and homeless who book in before December 22.
The restaurant will also be offering delivery to those in need in the LS14, LS15 and LS25 areas.
Speaking to the YEP, Sajid said: "I lost my mum and dad and when I see older people I feel I want to eat with them.
"I want to talk with them.
"The homeless have it tough.
"We make money all year but if we give our one day to someone who needs or deserves it then you can make the entire world happy."
Leeds residents took to social media to praise the initiative of both restaurants.
"Amazing work", one said.
"What a difference this will make to so many people."
