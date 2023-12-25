Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Here are all of the acts currently announced for the 2024 season at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre.

IN PICTURES: Here are the acts announced for Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2024 so far

With 2024 just around the corner, we have collated all of the acts currently announced for the 2024 season at Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 25th Dec 2023, 10:00 GMT

From pop star Anne-Marie, indie legends Johnny Marr and The Charlatans and DJ Flatboy Slim, there’s something for everyone.

More acts are due to be announced in the new year – let us know who you would like to see and who you’re most excited about.

For tickets and more information about all shows at Scarborough Open Air Theatre, go to scarboroughopenairtheatre.co.uk.

Johnny Marr and The Charlatans will co-headline at the Open Air Theatre on Saturday, June 29.

Johnny Marr and The Charlatans will co-headline at the Open Air Theatre on Saturday, June 29.

Madness will perform at the Open Air Theatre on Friday, July 12.

Madness will perform at the Open Air Theatre on Friday, July 12.

Becky Hill will hit the Open Air Theatre stage on Thursday, August 29.

Becky Hill will hit the Open Air Theatre stage on Thursday, August 29.

JLS will hit the stage in Scarborough on Thursday, July 11.

JLS will hit the stage in Scarborough on Thursday, July 11.

Tom Jones will perform at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre on Wednesday, June 26.

Tom Jones will perform at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre on Wednesday, June 26.

Anne-Marie will head to the Open Air Theatre on Thursday, June 20.

Anne-Marie will head to the Open Air Theatre on Thursday, June 20.

