The site hosts a large bar with an array of world beers to compliment the fine dining provided by Dale and his team of chefs.

In pictures: First look around new Brontaè’s restaurant and bar in Horsforth

Here is the first look around the new venture from Leeds chef Dale Spink.

By Daniel Sheridan
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 11:45 am

Dale Spink, who is just 25 years old, has worked hard for the last 12 years to build a hugely successful personal business combining D's Meal Prep and Le Voyage Dining Experience, with hundreds of Leeds residents as customers. Together with business partner Mark-Hamilton Smith, Dale has now launched his first venture into the Bar and Restaurant trade - with the opening of Brontae's, named after his daughter. The site has been renovated entirely from former premises ‘The Forge’ on New Road Side and is due to open to the public in the next few weeks:

Dale is a professionally trained Chef who has created two businesses despite his tender age.

Photo: Dale Spink

Dale, speaking exclusively to the Yorkshire Evening Post after supplying the first pictures from inside the restaurant, said the reaction to a series of soft launch nights has been unbelievable.

Photo: Dale Spink

He said: "The soft openings have been fantastic and the feedback has been amazing. It really means the world to us."

Photo: Dale Spink

"This is why we built an open kitchen so you can see the theatre and the hard work of the kitchen team put into every dish. "At the end of service I can walk around and meet our customers, gather their feedback and also thank them for coming to support Mark and I and our vision at Brontaès."

Photo: Dale Spink

