In pictures: First look around new Brontaè’s restaurant and bar in Horsforth

Dale Spink, who is just 25 years old, has worked hard for the last 12 years to build a hugely successful personal business combining D's Meal Prep and Le Voyage Dining Experience, with hundreds of Leeds residents as customers. Together with business partner Mark-Hamilton Smith, Dale has now launched his first venture into the Bar and Restaurant trade - with the opening of Brontae's, named after his daughter. The site has been renovated entirely from former premises ‘The Forge’ on New Road Side and is due to open to the public in the next few weeks: