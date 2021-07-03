In photos: Flag raising ceremony to mark Leeds Armed Forces Day

Leeds Armed Forces Day was different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the council unable to hold the usual event on Briggate due to restrictions.

However, the day was still marked with a flag raising ceremony in Victoria Gardens on The Headrow (available to watch on the Yorkshire Evening Post Facebook page here), as well as being streamed live on Chapel FM.

A second world war Dakota aircraft also flew past the city centre at 11am.

The day honoured the role of the Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force, reservists, veterans, cadets and the wider Armed Forces family in society.

Here are some photos from the event taken by YEP photographer Steve Riding.

