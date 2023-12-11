Meet the all-action grandad who still does martial arts every day - at the age of 92.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lew Burja credits his long-lasting health to tai chi and kung fu. He started in his 50s after a bout of chest infections and niggling pain in his back, and forty years on and the grandad-of-three is fighting fit.

Lew, from Leeds, can still walk up to seven miles a day and can easily run to keep up with his grandchildren. He is also training to become a thriller writer to keep his mind sharp.

Lew Burja, 92, keeps fit and stays in shape by using natural remedies and Tai Chi, which he has been practicing since he turned fifty. Picture by Lee McLean / SWNS

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lew said: "It's incredible what [martial arts] has done for me. It's a lifesaver. At my age I have friends dying all around me and this has kept me going.

"It's really important to keep moving - which is lucky because I can't stand still. Plenty of exercise is what keeps you going, but you have to do it carefully so you don't damage yourself.

"And it also gives you a really positive outlook on life. It's more than prevention, it's actually healing, as it's part of traditional Chinese medicine.

"And it's kept me fully compos mentis. I'm training to be a thriller writer."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lew, a dad-of-two, enjoyed sports from a young age including rugby, football, boxing, weight lifting and judo. But in middle age began to suffer with a bad back.

Lewis, 58, wife Doreen, 44, and son Paul, 13. Picture by Lew Burja/SWNS

Lew also started getting repeated chest infections when he took a desk job as an accountant aged 50.

Previously he worked in the navy and as a teacher.

Unable to shake them off, he said he faced a future on antibiotics. But he was captivated by watching a tai chi demo at an alternative fair he attended and decided to give it a go. So he started weekly two-hour sessions, also including a half-hour of kung fu.

Tai chi is an internal Chinese martial art practiced for self-defence and health, known for its slow, intentional movements. Kung fu refers to any skill achieved through hard work in a general sense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it has been taken to represent a form of martial arts fighting in the Western world.

Lew says that, after just a few weeks of tai chi and kung fu, the chest infections cleared up completely.

He said: "I was fit and healthy. But these chest infections just kept coming back just a few months after I stopped antibiotics. For some reason I was really attracted to the slow movement and deep breathing of the tai chi.

"There's a specific sequence of movements you can do to manage certain health conditions. That's how I stopped getting the chest infections. I'd often had colds before starting tai chi and they stopped too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have stopped headaches by pressing on a certain part of my hand and doing a deep -breathing exercise. It varies but I can walk miles every day.

"My wife and daughter now make me wear a watch with a button I can press so they can locate me.

"I often look after my granddaughter and her dog and I can keep up with them. A lot of people younger than me can't run at all. I don't fight in kung fu any more but I can still do the hits and kicks.

"My doctor said I was lucky but I told him it was my way of life not luck: people who are interested can look for my page on Facebook."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lew said he keeps fit with his martial arts and still enjoys all his food and drink comforts. He said: "Some people use a ch'ang ming diet, but I like red wine too much for that.

"I don't see the point in being healthy if you can't enjoy it. My wife and I love eating well at home and out in restaurants.