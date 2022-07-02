Ilkley Pride 2022: Best pictures as Britain's Got Talent stars headline afternoon session

The duo blend singing, comedy and drag and reached the Britain's Got Talent semi-finals in 2013.
They were joined on the afternoon line-up by the likes of local band The Sheds and DJ Nick Babb, as locals gathered to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.
Aside from the music, there were various stalls and LGBTQ+ support groups were in attendance to offer guidance.
An evening session starting at 6:30pm and boasting a plethora of entertainers followed the afternoon.
Tony Johnson was in attendance at King’s Hall & Winter Garden to capture all the afternoon action.