Ilkley Pride 2022: Best pictures as Britain's Got Talent stars headline afternoon session

The first ever Ilkley Pride opened with an afternoon of family-friendly entertainment and Britain's Got Talent stars Bosom Buddies topped the bill.

By Tom Coates
Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 7:47 pm
Updated Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 7:52 pm

The duo blend singing, comedy and drag and reached the Britain's Got Talent semi-finals in 2013.

They were joined on the afternoon line-up by the likes of local band The Sheds and DJ Nick Babb, as locals gathered to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

Aside from the music, there were various stalls and LGBTQ+ support groups were in attendance to offer guidance.

An evening session starting at 6:30pm and boasting a plethora of entertainers followed the afternoon.

Tony Johnson was in attendance at King’s Hall & Winter Garden to capture all the afternoon action.

The duo impressed on Britain's Got Talent in 2013.

They topped the afternoon bill, performing after local band The Sheds.

Their performance was part of the first ever Ilkley Pride.

The audience were captivated by a performance encompassing music, comedy and drag.

