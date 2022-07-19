Many flocked to the popular pool on the hottest day on record today.

However, the pool quickly reached capacity and instead offered a one in and one out system.

According to visitors, hundreds queued down the street outside in the raging sun, with the council warning this may be the case and indicating there "isn't much shade".

Ilkley Lido

In a tweet, Bradford Council said: "Ilkley Lido's getting extremely busy again today.

"Once it reaches capacity the one in one out system kicks in, so if you're planning on coming down today please expect a queue, bring sun cream, water & a big hat as there isn't much shade."

National Powergrid reported the power cut to residents.

Power is not expected to be restored until at least 9pm.

The service's live grid stated: "The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve your area. If you need to report an emergency, please call 105

"We are facing a major power cut in this area. We are working towards restoring it as early as possible."

In a statement posted on Twitter, Bradford Council confirmed the lido had closed.