Louis ‘Goldenboy’ Brow won last Saturday at Dublin’s 3 Arena in front of 10,000 people against Ireland’s Declan 'Dollar Dec' Kenna, who has a background in mixed martial arts.

The fight was broadcast live on YouTube across the world as part of the Kingpyn Boxing High Stakes boxing event, which featured a number of big names and celebrities from the world of boxing, media and television.

After a tough three rounds, Louis was victorious by majority decision.

Louis Brow after winning in Dublin. Photo: Mark Brow

Louis said after: “It was an amazing night and an honour to participate in an event broadcast around the world representing Leeds.”

Louis’s dad, Mark Brow, said it was an “intimidating arena”.