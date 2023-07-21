Ilkley influencer Louis 'Goldenboyz' Brow wins boxing match in front of 10,000 people in Dublin
Louis ‘Goldenboy’ Brow won last Saturday at Dublin’s 3 Arena in front of 10,000 people against Ireland’s Declan 'Dollar Dec' Kenna, who has a background in mixed martial arts.
The fight was broadcast live on YouTube across the world as part of the Kingpyn Boxing High Stakes boxing event, which featured a number of big names and celebrities from the world of boxing, media and television.
After a tough three rounds, Louis was victorious by majority decision.
Louis said after: “It was an amazing night and an honour to participate in an event broadcast around the world representing Leeds.”
Louis’s dad, Mark Brow, said it was an “intimidating arena”.
Louis has made a name for himself online through his boxing exploits and also with a TikTok channel called ‘Golden Boyz’ where he and his friend play pranks on the unsuspecting public.