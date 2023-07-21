Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Ilkley influencer Louis 'Goldenboyz' Brow wins boxing match in front of 10,000 people in Dublin

An influencer based in West Yorkshire with hundreds of thousands of followers online has won a celebrity boxing match.
Charles Gray
Published 21st Jul 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

Louis ‘Goldenboy’ Brow won last Saturday at Dublin’s 3 Arena in front of 10,000 people against Ireland’s Declan 'Dollar Dec' Kenna, who has a background in mixed martial arts.

The fight was broadcast live on YouTube across the world as part of the Kingpyn Boxing High Stakes boxing event, which featured a number of big names and celebrities from the world of boxing, media and television.

After a tough three rounds, Louis was victorious by majority decision.

Louis Brow after winning in Dublin. Photo: Mark BrowLouis Brow after winning in Dublin. Photo: Mark Brow
Louis said after: “It was an amazing night and an honour to participate in an event broadcast around the world representing Leeds.”

Louis’s dad, Mark Brow, said it was an “intimidating arena”.

Louis has made a name for himself online through his boxing exploits and also with a TikTok channel called ‘Golden Boyz’ where he and his friend play pranks on the unsuspecting public.

