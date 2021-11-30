Comic book artist and conceptual designer Adi Granov, who lives in Ilkley, has been awarded a honorary masters degree from Leeds Arts University. Image: Courtesy of Adi Granov.

Adi Granov, a leading illustrator and concept designer who works on the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Marvel Studios and for Marvel comics, has received an honorary Master of Arts degree from Leeds Arts University (LAA).

He was recognised by LAA during a graduation ceremony in late November.

Originally from Bosnia, Adi moved to the United States with his family before eventually making his home in Ilkley, Yorkshire.

Adi Granov is known for illustrating the Iron Man: Extremis and doing artwork for the 2008 Iron Man film. Image: Courtesy of Adi Granov.

Adi trained in the fine arts and computer graphics, and started his career as an editorial illustrator and a concept artist at Nintendo.

Adi illustrated the seminal Iron Man: Extremis graphic novel which inspired the Iron Man movies and helped kick start the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He served as a conceptual illustrator on the Iron Man films, The Avengers, Avengers: Infinity War, and Endgame as well as Black Panther 1 and 2, designing characters and creating key frame illustrations.

He has designed and illustrated for video games including Spiderman PS4 and Iron Man VR, and illustrated countless covers and illustrations for most of their roster of characters, from Avengers to the X-Men, as well as helping launch the Marvel Star Wars comics, most notably with covers for the Darth Vader series and the original trilogy books.

Adi Granov said: "Art is challenging, can be frustrating, and is also immensely rewarding and beautiful. I have dedicated my life to it, so I am very honoured to be receiving the award, but even more so to be a small part in the journey of the artists embarking on their new careers and the pursuit to make the world a better place."

Professor Simone Wonnacott, Vice-Chancellor, Leeds Arts University said: “We are honoured to present this year’s honorary Master of Arts degree to Adi Granov.

"As our first cohort of illustrators, graphic novelists and creature designers graduate from their master’s degrees I hope they will be inspired by Adi’s incredible achievements.