If Coffee bar is opening a takeout version of its shop in Leeds city centre

A popular Leeds coffee shop is expanding as it sets its sights on a second branch for coffee and food to take away.

If Coffee on Call Lane is to open another outlet a stone's throw away on Vicar Lane, they announced this weekend.

Business owner Stephen Tyldsley said the new shop will be a smaller takeout version but will serve the usual cakes, artisan sandwiches and popular grilled cheese.

A date is yet to be set for the second branch, but the business are hoping to open mid-August.

Stephen said: "We are opening a smaller place up the road. Leeds needs a good grilled cheese.

"We are doing the same coffee and cakes and it’s all take out. To be honest I think the building is great so I wanted it just for that."