Iconic Church Leeds nightclub closes this weekend - here's how to get tickets to farewell party nights

The iconic Church Leeds nightclub closes this weekend - and is going out on a high with a weekend of big-name farewell party nights.

Since October 2016 the 18th century former church on Leeds University campus has been home to a successful arts and events space, run by Tokyo Industries, the UK’s second

largest club operator.

But now they have been told by the University that the Woodhouse Lane venue is needed to house a new library for the campus.

“The End is Nigh” weekend has spirited in a line-up of big-name acts to “mourn” the passing of Leeds’ “holiest venue” on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights of the Spring Bank Holiday

weekend.

Friday, May 24, features techno DJ, dance music pioneer and King of Ibiza, Carl Cox. On Saturday, May 25, the line-up is international house DJ Sonny Fodera, Chicago-raised

house and techno icon Secondcity and Manchester’s own DJ and production trio Mason Collective.

And last but not least, Bronx DJ duo The Martinez Brothers, two of the most recognizable global stars in house and techno, will bring the party to an emotional close.

Tokyo Industries Managing Director Aaron Mellor said: “It’s the end of an era and we’re really sad to be moving out of this stunning building which has such excellent vibes. But all

good things come to an end, and we do understand that the University now needs the building for its own essential project.

“We’ve enjoyed numerous memorable nights over the past three years and we’re glad we’ve been able to host some massive gigs at Church Leeds, bringing acts as big as Fatboy Slim

and many others to the area. We’re determined to go out with a bang, by staging one last great weekender.

“Thank-you to all the artists, performers, promoters and staff who’ve helped shape Church Leeds into what it has been, but most importantly, thank-you to everyone who’s joined us

along the way”.

Sonny Fodera posted on his Facebook page: “I can’t believe Church is closing! I can’t wait to play one of the last sets this Saturday! Going to be CRAZY."

To check gig times and find out how to get tickets for the various shows please visit: www.facebook.com/churchleeds