'I thought I was just going to a gig': Heroic charity-founding musician from Leeds receives special surprise from his favourite band Alabama 3

A charity champion has stepped into the limelight himself for an incredible surprise from his most-loved band.

Ben Slack, 29, gives people coming to the end of their lives the opportunity to create music through his charity The Swan Song Project.

Ben Slack, 29, joining his favourite band Alabama 3 on stage.

Working with Ben, people write and record a piece of music which they can then share with friends and family if they wish to.

He was pulled up on stage by London electronic band Alabama 3 who dedicated one of their songs to him - while friends and families who have benefited from his charity watched on.

Ben set up the project following the death of his grandmother two years ago.

Since then, the project has operated from hospices including St Gemma's Hospice in Leeds and allows the residents to leave behind a legacy through music for loved ones.

In just two years, Ben has created more than 50 original songs with families and their friends.

To reward Ben for his incredible work, The National Lottery arranged for him to be brought on stage with the band at the intimate 450-capacity Fibbers music venue in York - much to his astonishment.

Ben said: “It’s unbelievable.

"I thought I was just going to a gig with my girlfriend.

"When the lead singer asked if I was in the room and to get up on stage, I just couldn’t believe it, I was really confused.”



“To then see so many familiar faces who I’ve made friends with really capped off a special night.

"Hearing their kind words about what we’ve achieved with The Swan Song Project over the last two years was overwhelming.

"I cannot thank The National Lottery enough, what a wonderful time I’ve had.”

The Swan Song Project has benefited from nearly £15,000 worth of National Lottery funding - via The National Lottery Community Fund - which has helped the charity to reach out to even more deserving people across West Yorkshire.



In Yorkshire - where The Swan Song Project carries out its work - over 36,000 individual National Lottery grants have been allocated that have amounted to around £2.4 billion of funding.

Up to five million people are expected to watch a video of Ben's surprise during the ad break of the British Soap Awards on Saturday 1st June on ITV.

