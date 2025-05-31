In the sun-drenched Italian countryside, under the watchful eye of Dannii Minogue, a group of single gay men embarked on a bold experiment - to meet their match with a kiss.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among them was Jordon Reid, a sales manager from Leeds, whose journey on the hit BBC show ‘I Kissed A Boy’ was as much about self discovery as it was about finding love. Growing up on a council estate in Little London, the 27-year-old explained how the city helped shape his identity.

Jordon Reid, 27, a sales manager from Leeds, won over fans on the latest series of the BBC's I Kissed A Boy. | BBC / Two Four Broadcast Ltd. / Corinne Cumming

He said: “I feel like I’ve had Leeds with me the whole time. I love the city and it’s part of everything I do. I’ve had quite a few messages from people in Leeds. It’s been really nice and I’ve felt really supported by the city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The premise of the show sees participants meet their potential partners with a kiss, bypassing traditional introductions. Jordon recalled: “I knew I was going to have to kiss a random stranger - but what got me through it was thinking was that he was in the same boat as me. We were both doing this strange thing, but we were in it together.”

The 27-year-old said he felt "really supported" by people in Leeds during his time on the show. | BBC / Two Four Broadcast Ltd. / Corinne Cumming

That immediate intimacy removed any tension, setting the tone for the connections to follow. Jordon said: “I think kissing a stranger without even knowing their name definitely breaks the ice!”

But despite some initial sparks, Jordon’s journey took a turn when he chose to leave the show in a moment that many viewers found poignant.

Jordon, left, said he's found "dating in Leeds a bit difficult to navigate". | BBC / Two Four Broadcast Ltd.

“I didn’t really have a romantic connection - it was all friend-based. I knew it wasn’t going to come. I didn’t really fancy anybody, and I didn’t want to lead anyone on either, so I thought I’d remove myself and be true to myself. I still found amazing friends. We’re a strong group and I feel like we’re all there for each other.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in Leeds, Jordon reflected on the local dating scene. He said: “At the moment, I’m not really dating. I’ve taken some time for self-reflection and hone down on what I want from a relationship. The gay scene can be quite cliquey and a lot of people put themselves in a box, so personally, for me, I’ve found dating in Leeds a bit difficult to navigate.”

And while dating apps are ubiquitous, Jordon prefers organic connections. He explained: “I have used the apps, we all have. But personally, for me, I prefer to meet people in person, whether that’s on a night out or through friends. It means that your first impression isn’t from texting, you get to see the person for who they are.”

The series is hosted by Dannii Minogue. | BBC / Two Four Broadcast Ltd.

Representation was a significant factor in Jordon’s decision to join the show. The former Lawnswood School student said: “I feel like it’s really important to represent queer people through I Kissed A Boy. There are people from all different backgrounds. The diversity is so important and should be shown more on television.”

His openness about personal experiences, including grief, resonated with viewers too. He added: “I talked about grief on the show, and it’s been really nice to get messages from people who’ve struggled with grief themselves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And when asked for his advice for those wanting to appear on the show, Jordon said: “I’d say: be your authentic self. Nobody is going to want anything else from you. Be you - whether that’s silly, goofy, or serious. You are there for a reason - so be true to yourself.”

I Kissed a Boy airs on Sunday and Monday at 9pm on BBC Three. Catch up on BBC iPlayer.