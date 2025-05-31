I Kissed A Boy star Jordon Reid opens up on dating in Leeds and life after winning over fans on hit BBC show
Among them was Jordon Reid, a sales manager from Leeds, whose journey on the hit BBC show ‘I Kissed A Boy’ was as much about self discovery as it was about finding love. Growing up on a council estate in Little London, the 27-year-old explained how the city helped shape his identity.
He said: “I feel like I’ve had Leeds with me the whole time. I love the city and it’s part of everything I do. I’ve had quite a few messages from people in Leeds. It’s been really nice and I’ve felt really supported by the city.”
The premise of the show sees participants meet their potential partners with a kiss, bypassing traditional introductions. Jordon recalled: “I knew I was going to have to kiss a random stranger - but what got me through it was thinking was that he was in the same boat as me. We were both doing this strange thing, but we were in it together.”
That immediate intimacy removed any tension, setting the tone for the connections to follow. Jordon said: “I think kissing a stranger without even knowing their name definitely breaks the ice!”
But despite some initial sparks, Jordon’s journey took a turn when he chose to leave the show in a moment that many viewers found poignant.
“I didn’t really have a romantic connection - it was all friend-based. I knew it wasn’t going to come. I didn’t really fancy anybody, and I didn’t want to lead anyone on either, so I thought I’d remove myself and be true to myself. I still found amazing friends. We’re a strong group and I feel like we’re all there for each other.”
Back in Leeds, Jordon reflected on the local dating scene. He said: “At the moment, I’m not really dating. I’ve taken some time for self-reflection and hone down on what I want from a relationship. The gay scene can be quite cliquey and a lot of people put themselves in a box, so personally, for me, I’ve found dating in Leeds a bit difficult to navigate.”
And while dating apps are ubiquitous, Jordon prefers organic connections. He explained: “I have used the apps, we all have. But personally, for me, I prefer to meet people in person, whether that’s on a night out or through friends. It means that your first impression isn’t from texting, you get to see the person for who they are.”
Representation was a significant factor in Jordon’s decision to join the show. The former Lawnswood School student said: “I feel like it’s really important to represent queer people through I Kissed A Boy. There are people from all different backgrounds. The diversity is so important and should be shown more on television.”
His openness about personal experiences, including grief, resonated with viewers too. He added: “I talked about grief on the show, and it’s been really nice to get messages from people who’ve struggled with grief themselves.”
And when asked for his advice for those wanting to appear on the show, Jordon said: “I’d say: be your authentic self. Nobody is going to want anything else from you. Be you - whether that’s silly, goofy, or serious. You are there for a reason - so be true to yourself.”
I Kissed a Boy airs on Sunday and Monday at 9pm on BBC Three. Catch up on BBC iPlayer.
