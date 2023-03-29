News you can trust since 1890
I had a day out in Leeds with £50 - and you'd be shocked by everything I was able to see and do

Making your money go further has arguably never been as crucial as it is today.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 29th Mar 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 16:40 BST

Costs have soared across the country in recent years and fun days out can put rather large dents in your bank account. Recently, I was challenged to have as much fun as possible in Leeds on a budget of £50.

Admittedly it was not a gruelling challenge to be set, but it was certainly an interesting one and I took no persuading to take it on. On a drizzly day in Leeds, I set out to have a day out on a budget of £50 – here is what I did.

This gallery explores what I got up to in Leeds.

1. How best to spend £50 in Leeds

This gallery explores what I got up to in Leeds.

I started the day by hopping on a train from Bramley station to Leeds. With my 16-25 railcard, a return ticket set me back £2.55.

2. Travel to Leeds city centre - £2.55

I started the day by hopping on a train from Bramley station to Leeds. With my 16-25 railcard, a return ticket set me back £2.55.

I visited IF...Up North on Call Lane for breakfast to tuck into a bacon and sausage sandwich. The sandwich and a smoothie came at a total cost of £10.

3. Breakfast - £10

I visited IF...Up North on Call Lane for breakfast to tuck into a bacon and sausage sandwich. The sandwich and a smoothie came at a total cost of £10.

I travelled in style from Granary Wharf to Leeds Dock, opting to pay £2 for a water taxi ride.

4. Water taxi - £2

I travelled in style from Granary Wharf to Leeds Dock, opting to pay £2 for a water taxi ride.

Leeds