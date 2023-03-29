I had a day out in Leeds with £50 - and you'd be shocked by everything I was able to see and do

Costs have soared across the country in recent years and fun days out can put rather large dents in your bank account. Recently, I was challenged to have as much fun as possible in Leeds on a budget of £50.

Admittedly it was not a gruelling challenge to be set, but it was certainly an interesting one and I took no persuading to take it on. On a drizzly day in Leeds, I set out to have a day out on a budget of £50 – here is what I did.