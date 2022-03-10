I am Döner Headingley to donate 100% of revenue for day to Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal

As a team I am Döner - which has stores in Headingley, Harrogate and Leeds City Centre - have decided on Wednesday March 16 to donate 100% of their revenue from all three of their stores to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The donations will support charities providing food, water, shelter and healthcare to refugees and displaced families.

I am Döner is to donate 100% of revenue from three stores including Headingley on a single day to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

DEC charities and their local partners are in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries providing food, water, shelter and medical assistance.

Paul Baron, Chef Director and Owner, said: “It’s impossible for us to ignore what is going on in Eastern Europe; we want to show our solidarity and support to those children and families in Ukraine.

"We really hope that we can make a difference to people’s lives in such a difficult time.”

Donations to DEC appeal go to member charities and their local partners responding in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries.

DEC charities are experts in humanitarian relief with decades of responding to crises around the world – from earthquakes to floods as well as conflicts.

100% of every sale will be donated to Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) via Work for Good, the takeaway said.

I am Döner was started in 2016 by Chef Paul Baron and is now also backed by Think Hospitality.