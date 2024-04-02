Hunslet Hall Road fire: Two men carried to safety from derelict building blaze in Beeston, Leeds
Crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze on Hunslet Hall Road in Beeston at 5.53am this morning (Tuesday).
In its log of the incident, the service says that the "small fire" was tended to by crews from Hunslet and Leeds Fire Stations.
The log reads: "Four breathing apparatus and two hose reels used to extinguish the fire.
"Crews guided 2 male casualties to safety from inside the property."
West Yorkshire Police have said that they were contacted by fire crews but that it doesn't appear that the incident is being treated as suspicious.
