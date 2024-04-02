Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze on Hunslet Hall Road in Beeston at 5.53am this morning (Tuesday).

In its log of the incident, the service says that the "small fire" was tended to by crews from Hunslet and Leeds Fire Stations.

The log reads: "Four breathing apparatus and two hose reels used to extinguish the fire.

The fire happened at a derelict building on Hunslet Hall Road

"Crews guided 2 male casualties to safety from inside the property."