Hunslet Hall Road fire: Two men carried to safety from derelict building blaze in Beeston, Leeds

Two men were carried to safety from a derelict building fire in Leeds.
By Charles Gray
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 11:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze on Hunslet Hall Road in Beeston at 5.53am this morning (Tuesday).

In its log of the incident, the service says that the "small fire" was tended to by crews from Hunslet and Leeds Fire Stations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The log reads: "Four breathing apparatus and two hose reels used to extinguish the fire.

The fire happened at a derelict building on Hunslet Hall RoadThe fire happened at a derelict building on Hunslet Hall Road
The fire happened at a derelict building on Hunslet Hall Road

Sign up for free news and sport emails

"Crews guided 2 male casualties to safety from inside the property."

West Yorkshire Police have said that they were contacted by fire crews but that it doesn't appear that the incident is being treated as suspicious.

Related topics:FireBeestonLeeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.