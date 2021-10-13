Hundreds turn out for charity day in honour of Leeds 31-year-old who tragically died from breast cancer

Sinead Richards found a lump on her breast in late 2019 but put off visiting the doctors for two months due to apprehension, her husband Liam McDonagh, 32, told the YEP.

When she visited the doctors in early 2020, nothing was initially discovered as Sinead - from Stanningley - was believed to be 'too young' to suffer from breast cancer.

However, Liam urged Sinead to persist and return to the surgery - where it was found that she had advanced Stage Four breast cancer.

Tragically, Sinead died on September 10, less than a month after her wedding to Liam in August.

The devastating diagnosis left Sinead - described by Liam as "a living angel" - with an 18-month battle against the condition as it spread throughout her body.

She also leaves behind her two daughters - Paige aged seven and Georgie aged ten - described as 'mummy's girls' by Liam.

Now, brave Liam is seeking to raise awareness of breast cancer and urged Leeds residents to get checked if they notice anything suspicious.

Paying an emotional tribute to his "lovely" wife and partner of more than 12 years, Liam said: "It has had a huge impact on our lives.

"She was amazing, she was such a lovely person.

"Nobody she ever met had a bad word to say about her, everyone loved her.

"It is just so tragic.

"When we were in the hospital, people would give us a second glance as they couldn't believe how young we were.

"She was only 31, we couldn't believe it.

"I just want to show that this can happen to anyone and urge people to get checked if they ever notice anything."

A fundraiser has been launched on GoFundMe to support the family.

A 'fun day' on Sunday (October 10) celebrated Sinead's life, with hundreds gathering in Rodley to mark the occasion.

Speaking to the YEP, Liam said more than 300 people turned out for the "first of many" of the days.

He said it was "incredible" and "picked everyone up" following Sinead's funeral recently.

A raffle, bake sale, tombola and Christmas gifts sale was organised to help raise funds for Liam's family.

The day also involved the return of a group of bikers who had cycled from Liverpool to Leeds on the canal in support of Liam and his girls.

Liam added: "Nady’s Day" was unbelievable.

"I genuinely can't believe that 20 of us managed to organise a fundraising bike ride, and a fun day at the Rodley barge in a 3 week time period and to attract over 300 people was just amazing.

"I am just so proud of everyone involved.

"I personally want to say a big thanks to all the women who organised and ran the day without a worry, it was the first of many " Nady’s Day".

Liam said the bike ride was "one of the hardest things" he has been part of.

However, he said the resilient group never gave up.

He added: "We all knew the reason behind it and why we were doing it. we need to keep it going for a reminder of my beautiful wife, but also the reminder of the message behind it all."