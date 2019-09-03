Hundreds of Leeds children 'to strike' from school in protest against climate change

Have your say

Hundreds of young people will strike from school, college and university later this month to join a protest in Leeds against climate change.

The third YouthStrike4Climate protest in Leeds this year will see adults join striking school students at the march on Friday, September 20.

Protesters will gather on Millennium Square at 11am before marching through Leeds.

The protesters will demand action from those in power to curb carbon emissions and avert catastrophic climate change.

They are calling for 'radical' action from Leeds City Council and oppose the expansion of Leeds Bradford Airport and the supporting link roads.

YouthStrike4Climate organisers are urging adults to support striking children by taking the day off work as holiday or protesting on their lunch break.

The strike is planned just days after an Extinction Rebellion protest at Civic Hall on Wednesday September 11, which will disrupt a Leeds City Council full meeting.

A group of five residents will form a deputation to the council over the plans to expand Leeds Bradford Airport, while a crowd of supporters gather outside Civic Hall.

-> Watch the moment Extinction Rebellion activists 'die' on Briggate in fourth day of protests

In August, the campaign group caused traffic disruption after blocking Victoria Bridge for five days and performing a 'die-in' on Briggate.