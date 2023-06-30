Humpit, a hummus and pita bar in east Leeds announced the immediate closure of one of their shops on Wednesday (June 28).

In a post on Instagram, the all vegan food kiosk said that after three years of trading, they could close shop at their Springs location in Thorpe Park.

On social media, Humpit said: “We want to announce that we have closed our Springs site [on Wednesday] after an incredible three years of trading. Thanks to all our amazing customers, team members and the Springs staff for making our time at LS15 so special.”

The announcement was met with disappointment from customers, who expressed their feelings in the comments.

“Gutted”, one said. “Thanks for the amazing filled pitas over the years. Better to have loved and lost than never loved at all.”

Another customer found out about the sudden closure the hard way: “Was GUTTED when I drove down from York [on Wednesday] and it was closed.”

While the Springs location has shut down, the University of Leeds site will remain open as usual.