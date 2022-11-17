Humberside Police search: Concern grows for missing Leeds teenagers spotted boarding train to Sheffield
There is growing concern for a pair of missing Leeds teenagers who were last spotted boarding a train to Sheffield.
Humberside Police are appealing for help to locate missing 16-year-old Tyler (pictured left) and 13-year-old Riley (pictured right) who were reported as missing on Tuesday (November 15).
Tyler and Riley from Leeds were last seen at Cleethorpes train station, North East Lincolnshire, today (Thursday, November 17) and were believed to be travelling by train to Sheffield.
Riley is described as around 5ft 2” tall with brown hair and is thought to be wearing a white and grey parker style coat. He is also believed to have a dark Adidas rucksack.
Tyler is described as 5ft 8” tall with brown hair and was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black puffer style coat and black trainers.
Police are now appealing to anybody who may have seen the two boys, or knows where they may be to contact their non-emergency 101 number quoting log 535.