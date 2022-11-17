Humberside Police are appealing for help to locate missing 16-year-old Tyler (pictured left) and 13-year-old Riley (pictured right) who were reported as missing on Tuesday (November 15).

Tyler and Riley from Leeds were last seen at Cleethorpes train station, North East Lincolnshire, today (Thursday, November 17) and were believed to be travelling by train to Sheffield.

Riley is described as around 5ft 2” tall with brown hair and is thought to be wearing a white and grey parker style coat. He is also believed to have a dark Adidas rucksack.

Tyler (pictured left) and Riley (pictured right) were reported as missing on Tuesday. Picture: Humberside Police

Tyler is described as 5ft 8” tall with brown hair and was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black puffer style coat and black trainers.