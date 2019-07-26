Huge dinosaurs take over Leeds for the Jurassic Trail - here's where to find them

Five huge dinosaurs have descended on Leeds today as part of the free Jurassic Trail event.

The event will run from today until Sunday, September 1 and families can travel back in time as they follow the 'Dino Map' through the city centre, collecting stamps along the way.

A roaming T-Rex exploring Leeds city centre.

The route will take explorers to the life-size dinosaurs and through various other Leeds landmarks, where they can take part in Jurassic-themed events and activities.

LeedsBID has teamed up with three shopping centres and Leeds Kirkgate Market to organise the event, hoping to attract more families to the city during the summer holidays.

As well as the five stationary dinosaurs, a walkabout T-Rex will also be out on the streets of Leeds at various points throughout the summer.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s executive member for learning, employment and skills, said: “The sight of these gigantic dinosaurs across Leeds will be an unforgettable spectacle for children and families over the summer and we’re delighted to be welcoming our very own prehistoric special guest to Leeds Kirkgate Market.

A roaming T-Rex exploring Leeds city centre.

"The market’s purpose-built event space will be the perfect home for this super-sized new attraction and we’re proud that the market will be helping to encourage visitors to have some fun, explore the city centre and experience our world class retail scene.”

Where to find the dinosaurs

11m long apatosaurus at Victoria Leeds shopping centre.

18m long T-Rex at Trinity Leeds shopping centre.

7m long triceratops at Merrion Centre.

8m long carnotaurus in Leeds Kirkgate Market.

2m tall caged raptor installation in Trinity Leeds’ street food venue, Trinity Kitchen.

4m long walking T-Rex visiting other city centre locations.