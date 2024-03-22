Huddersfield science company helps local hospice with donations of 150 Easter eggs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Generous employees at Huddersfield science company Lubrizol have helped families supported by a local children’s hospice this Easter by donating 150 chocolate eggs.

Staff at the Leeds Road company contributed Easter eggs to benefit families supported by Forget-me-Not Hospice in Huddersfield.

Their donation was matched by the company and Lubrizol representatives took a grand total of 150 eggs down to the hospice to help families supported through its services enjoy an Easter party together.

The hospice supports children with life-limiting conditions as well as families living with the loss of a child, from its purpose built base, Russell House.

Every year the hospice holds an Easter party for families supported both through its respite service and those who come back each year having lost a child.

Activities co-ordinator Laila Latif said the team at the hospice were extremely grateful for Lubrizol and other companies which provided valuable support through donating Easter eggs.

She said: “We are very grateful for everyone who donates Easter eggs to us. It means a lot to us, and it’s a lovely Easter treat for families we support – something they can look forward to.”

Sinead Quinn, from Lubrizol’s charities and communities committee, said: “It was a pleasure to donate Easter eggs to Forget-me-Not Hospice. It’s part of the work we do to give back to the local community as much as we can. We’ve donated food to the local food bank; we had a bake sale at work to raise money for St John Ambulance, and we helped out sorting out school uniform donations for another charity too.