Howden Rotary Club to stage 24th annual cycle ride

Howden Rotary Club will be holding its 24th annual sponsored cycle ride this year on Sunday September 18, starting from Laxton Village Hall.

By Duncan Atkins
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 3:15 pm
Gilberdyke Phoenix Football Club on a sponsored cycle ride.
Howden Rotarian Richard Longthorp said: “The whole ethos is that Rotary organises the route, registrations, marshals, refreshments, maps etc and the riders organise sponsorship for the charity of their choice.

“All the money the riders raise goes to their charity, not Rotary.

“Last year, riders raised more than £4,500 for 15 different good causes, who I am sure would have been extremely grateful for the support in such difficult times when fundraising activities were severely compromised.

The event is suitable for riders of all ages and abilities with a choice of routes of either five, seven, 13 or 20 miles.

Medallions will be given to all riders under the age of 14 who complete the course.

For a flyer, map of the routes, a registration form and any further information, email [email protected] or call Richard on 01430 433030.

