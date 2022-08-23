Howden Rotary Club to stage 24th annual cycle ride

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gilberdyke Phoenix Football Club on a sponsored cycle ride.

Howden Rotarian Richard Longthorp said: “The whole ethos is that Rotary organises the route, registrations, marshals, refreshments, maps etc and the riders organise sponsorship for the charity of their choice.

“All the money the riders raise goes to their charity, not Rotary.

“Last year, riders raised more than £4,500 for 15 different good causes, who I am sure would have been extremely grateful for the support in such difficult times when fundraising activities were severely compromised.

The event is suitable for riders of all ages and abilities with a choice of routes of either five, seven, 13 or 20 miles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Medallions will be given to all riders under the age of 14 who complete the course.